Peter James Rourke, Flt Lt RAF (Ret'd.) passed away on March 1, 2020 at the age of 84. He is loved and mourned by his wife Taoko Ema, daughter Isobel and son-in-law Shaun, grandchildren Annika and Patrick, and family and friends in Canada, England, and the United States. Peter was pre-deceased by his son Andrew in 2018.
A private family memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate a donation to the Mustard Seed Food Bank.
Published in The Times Colonist from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020