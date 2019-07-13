SOUKA, Peter J. March 15, 1929 Pine Falls, MB - July 5, 2019 Sherwood Park, AB Peter is survived by his wife Joyce, children Gord (Barb), Rob (Christine), Cindy (Michael), and Sandy (Gary), grandchildren Shelly, Mark, Dan, Jared, Carlee & Carson, great-grandchildren Shania, Nick, Cassidy, Connor, Kalina, Aimee & Jacob and great-great-grandchild Kaiden, brother Walter (Donelda), sisters Eva (Paul), Dianne, Flo, Elaine (Al); plus many in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Peter served in the Royal Canadian Navy for 25 years and held maintenance positions at Victoria recreation centres. Peter enjoyed fishing and camping. After retirement, Peter and Joyce travelled across Canada and the USA in their RV, eventually settling in Sherwood Park, AB for their retirement years. Respecting Peter's wishes no funeral or service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Angels Anonymous 780-468-5506 or a charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 13 to July 14, 2019