Peter L. (Pete) MOODY
December 12, 1945 - September 20, 2020
It is with heavy hearts we are announcing the passing of Peter Lawrence Moody, on September 20, 2020 at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital with his family at his side.

Pete was born December 12, 1945 in Victoria, BC and grew up in the James Bay area.

Pete met and married Beth, his wife of 52 years, May 3, 1968.

Pete leaves behind, his wife Beth, son David (Shannon), daughter Karen (Mike), grandchildren Brandon, Jayden, Ryan, Lauren.

Pete also leaves his brothers Terry, Gordon, Tom and sisters Elizabeth (Mario), Eileen, Deborah.

He was predeceased by his parents Roland and Jessie, sister Marlene, brother Jim, nephews Dale and Rick.

Condolences for the family can be offered at: www.mcphersonfh.com

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2020.
