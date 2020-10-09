1/1
Peter Lazenby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAZENBY, Peter September 6, 1928 - Septemer 28, 2020 Peter was born in New York City on September 6, 1928 and died on September 28, 2020. In addition to being a "bon vivant", a lover of life, Peter was a "nesiophiliac", a lover of islands, particularly Salt Spring, Thetis and Maui. As a young man, he was a talented athlete; a swimmer, a basketball player and a professional football player. Following his career as a professional athlete, he became a successful businessman, owning "Townline", a men's clothing manufacturer. He "retired" to Thetis Island, where he made Telegraph Harbour Marina, one of the most popular boating destinations in BC. He and his boat, "Moon Mist", remained a fixture at Telegraph Harbour until his death. He leaves his wife, Pat, and many friends, particularly throughout the boating world. In accordance with his wishes, Peter's ashes will be scattered on the waters of Stuart Channel in front of the home on Salt Spring Island that he and his parents owned and loved for over 70 years. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Salt Spring Island charities; Greenwoods Foundation, Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, and the Community Services Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved