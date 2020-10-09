Peter Lazenby

LAZENBY, Peter September 6, 1928 - Septemer 28, 2020 Peter was born in New York City on September 6, 1928 and died on September 28, 2020. In addition to being a "bon vivant", a lover of life, Peter was a "nesiophiliac", a lover of islands, particularly Salt Spring, Thetis and Maui. As a young man, he was a talented athlete; a swimmer, a basketball player and a professional football player. Following his career as a professional athlete, he became a successful businessman, owning "Townline", a men's clothing manufacturer. He "retired" to Thetis Island, where he made Telegraph Harbour Marina, one of the most popular boating destinations in BC. He and his boat, "Moon Mist", remained a fixture at Telegraph Harbour until his death. He leaves his wife, Pat, and many friends, particularly throughout the boating world. In accordance with his wishes, Peter's ashes will be scattered on the waters of Stuart Channel in front of the home on Salt Spring Island that he and his parents owned and loved for over 70 years. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Salt Spring Island charities; Greenwoods Foundation, Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, and the Community Services Society.