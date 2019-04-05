Peter was born and raised in Victoria. He enjoyed sports his whole life, playing rugby for Ebb Tide into his 60's. Peter married Kathleen in 1951 and they enjoyed over 60 years together. He had fond memories of growing up in Fairfield, living in Sooke, traveling the world, playing bridge and being a member of Rotary. Predeceased by his parents and siblings as well as wife Kaye. Survived by daughter Terri(Ken), son Mark (Dianne), grandkids, Kyle, Kelsi, Dia (Chris), Zoe (Sean), great-granddaughters Sage and Blake as well as many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the caring staff at GRH, Waterview unit. In lieu of flowers he would appreciate a donation to Rotary International. No service by request. We will miss him dearly.
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019