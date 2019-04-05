Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter R. LANGDON. View Sign

Peter was born and raised in Victoria. He enjoyed sports his whole life, playing rugby for Ebb Tide into his 60's. Peter married Kathleen in 1951 and they enjoyed over 60 years together. He had fond memories of growing up in Fairfield, living in Sooke, traveling the world, playing bridge and being a member of Rotary. Predeceased by his parents and siblings as well as wife Kaye. Survived by daughter Terri(Ken), son Mark (Dianne), grandkids, Kyle, Kelsi, Dia (Chris), Zoe (Sean), great-granddaughters Sage and Blake as well as many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the caring staff at GRH, Waterview unit. In lieu of flowers he would appreciate a donation to Rotary International. No service by request. We will miss him dearly.

Peter was born and raised in Victoria. He enjoyed sports his whole life, playing rugby for Ebb Tide into his 60's. Peter married Kathleen in 1951 and they enjoyed over 60 years together. He had fond memories of growing up in Fairfield, living in Sooke, traveling the world, playing bridge and being a member of Rotary. Predeceased by his parents and siblings as well as wife Kaye. Survived by daughter Terri(Ken), son Mark (Dianne), grandkids, Kyle, Kelsi, Dia (Chris), Zoe (Sean), great-granddaughters Sage and Blake as well as many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the caring staff at GRH, Waterview unit. In lieu of flowers he would appreciate a donation to Rotary International. No service by request. We will miss him dearly. Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close