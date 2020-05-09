LITTLEJOHN, Peter Raymond Our brother, Peter Littlejohn, passed away suddenly on April 29, 2020. Peter was born in Duncan, BC in 1959 and spent his formative years (ages 6-19) living near Manchester, England. After serving his apprenticeship in welding, he moved back to Vancouver Island in 1979 where he honed his skills over 40 years working at most major shipyards in Victoria. Peter was a proud member of Boilermakers Local 191, often advocating for his fellow brothers. Peter was loved by many and will be remembered for his larger than life personality. His love for Manchester United, BMWs, fashion and music made him the unique and interesting man he was. We are hoping to hold a memorial for Peter on his upcoming 61st birthday June 13th. Details TBA.







