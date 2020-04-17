Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Rodney McIntyre. View Sign Obituary

Peter was born in Comox, B.C. on January 28, 1926 to Olive and Peter McIntyre, who emigrated from the UK after WWI. At age 18, after graduating from high school in Courtenay, Peter joined the Navy and trained as a Telegraphist Special Operator and was sent off to Glasgow, Scotland. After the war, he attended UBC, where he met and fell in love with fellow student, Maureen Johnson. Peter earned his BA, BEd and MEd, and his teaching career began in Trail, B.C. On moving to Nanaimo, he taught at Thomas Hodgson, John Shaw, Woodlands and NDSS, from which he retired as Principal.



Peter was a kind and patient man. He was as practical as he was generous, and benevolent. He noticed those who needed a hand up and quietly reached out his, always putting the needs of others ahead of his own.



He possessed a sharp mind with a witty edge. Though he was deserving of recognition, he shied away from attention. He was always well-dressed, well-mannered and principled.



At the age of 13, Peter rode his bicycle from Courtenay to Victoria (and back) with his childhood best friend, Hass Schjelderup. Dirt roads and challenges greeted the two. That feat set the bar for a lifetime of achievements that he’d humbly keep tucked away. If you coaxed it out of him, he would put down his ever-present crossword puzzle and share stories, including those of summers he’d spent protecting coastal forests from fire, of building his young family’s first home and a beloved family summer cottage, both with his own two hands. Many decades later, he marveled that both structures were still standing. At 89 years of age Peter chartered a helicopter, and with his sons, flew off, determined to lay a plaque at the remote lake named in honour of his always missed big brother Ian, who had given his life in the war.



Peter’s life with Maureen was enriched with experiences of worldwide travel, biking, gardening, baking, skiing, sailing, summers on Hornby Island, bridge games, symphony performances, pool and dinner parties and lovely times with dear friends and family at their warm and welcoming seaside home.



Predeceased by Maureen in 2009, and by older siblings Ian and Jean, Peter is survived by sons Bruce (Ruth) in Vancouver and Ross in Brentwood Bay, and daughter Ann Hunter (Les, and extended family) in Nanaimo, plus grandchildren Gregory (Gina) Smith in Nanaimo, Andrew (Chimé) Smith in Vancouver, Scott McIntyre in Toronto, Jennifer and Glenn McIntyre in Vancouver, and Elizabeth (Nathaniel) McIntyre in Ottawa. He loved them all to pieces.



Peter slipped away peacefully while holding Ann’s hand.



We’ve been so lucky, Dad. We will forever miss the humorous glint in your eye, yet are left with an abundance of gratitude for your guidance and the warm memories of your time with us.



Thank you to Barb, Heike and the amazing staff at Origin; and the nurse angels at Origin-Astoria, for all your kind care. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s name to the Nanaimo-Ladysmith Schools Foundation (

