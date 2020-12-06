1/1
Peter Stuart RAMSAY
September 16, 1942 - November 25, 2020
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved Pete. He was so well loved by all who knew him.

Pete was predeceased by his father John, mother Ida, brother Bob, as well as children David, Debbie and Guy. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of

51 years Carol, daughters Angela (Sanjiv), Karen (Steve), as well as his sister Tammy (Dale) and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

After an early Naval career which saw him travel to many countries, Pete settled into a career as an electrician and became a proud member of the IBEW. In 1972 Pete was involved in a near-fatal car accident, which left him with life-altering injuries and took many years of rehabilitation. After a long recovery, he did return to the electrical industry. Having lost is voice in the car accident, he was now known as "Silent Pete". Pete was happiest working in his garden, or spending time with Carol and family on their boat the "Min Egen".

Pete was an extremely talented individual, who could build anything or fix anything. Nothing was beyond him, and he tackled anything that came his way and was happy to help anyone in need. He was also a very talented artist, and had a deep love for all animals.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Please remember Pete in your own way, and take the time to tell your loved ones how much they mean to you, as this is what Pete would have wanted.

Published in The Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
Thank You.
