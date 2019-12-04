Born October 1, 1942 in Nanaimo, BC. Died November 29, 2019 after a long struggle with cancer. Educated in Vancouver and Toronto and a resident of Victoria, BC. He is survived by his greatly loved wife, dear daughter, and best friend and grandson. They were the lights of his life.



Peter immoderately loved food and wine, travel and collecting ideas. In recent years his frequent hikes with his grandson were the source of great pleasure and companionship. He was also greatly attached to the Thursday Committee of Jubilatos which offered wit, wisdom and fine friendships.



At Peter’s request there will be no public event to mark his passing. A memorial donation to the BC Cancer Agency, Victoria, or Victoria Hospice, both agencies having provided excellent care to Peter, would be gratefully received.

