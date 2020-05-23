Peter Tarnowski
1948 - 2020
TARNOWSKI, Peter We are sad to announce the passing of Peter Tarnowski. Peter was born in Mirage, Belgium in 1948 and moved to Canada with his family as a child. He graduated from Sir Sanford Fleming College in Ontario and after moving with his family to British Columbia started his own company Trent bookkeeping. Peter gave 110% in all things. He loved the outdoors, music, fishing, baseball and golf as well as being a dedicated father and husband. Peter was a long-time bookkeeper for Mustard Seed and Adopt a Child for he cared about those less fortunate. Peter passed away peacefully in his home on May 19, 2020. He was loved and will be forever missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Tarnowski and his four children. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Instead of flowers we are requesting a donation to BC Cancer Foundation.




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
