Peter Vaines

VAINES, Peter March 15, 1946 - July 29, 2020 Our beautiful Peter, passed away peacefully, with love and family surrounding him on July 29, 2020. He was a gentle, sweet and thoughtful man with the biggest heart. He will forever be loved and missed by his wife of 45 years Edna; daughters Laura (Steve) and Katie; his adored grandson Nathan, and granddog Buddy. An intimate family gathering will take place at his request. Flowers gratefully declined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
