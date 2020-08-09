Peter Vaines

VAINES, Peter March 15, 1946 - July 29, 2020 Our beautiful Peter, passed away peacefully, with love and family surrounding him on July 29, 2020. He was a gentle, sweet and thoughtful man with the biggest heart. He will forever be loved and missed by his wife of 45 years Edna; daughters Laura (Steve) and Katie; his adored grandson Nathan, and granddog Buddy. An intimate family gathering will take place at his request. Flowers gratefully declined.







