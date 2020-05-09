VEERKAMP, Peter February 23, 1929 - April 25, 2020 Peter was born in Rijswijk in South Holland. He was the second of 12 children born to Johannes and Johanna Veerkamp. He is survived by his loving wife Rozetta of 42 years, two sisters, five brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his first wife Corrie and four brothers. Peter joined the Royal Dutch Navy in 1946. He was deployed to Indonesia and left the militairy in 1950. Upon returning home, he worked at a Cable Company in Delft. During that time he met and married his first wife, Corrie. In 1957 Peter and Corrie immigrated to Victoria along with his older sister and four brothers. Peter started his 31 year career with BC Forest Products. Peter was passionate about his gardens and his dogs. The family would like to sincerely thank all the caregivers in Victoria General, the Gorge Road Hospital and Broadmead Lodge for the time, patience and consideration they extended to Peter. In light of current events, a celebration of Peter's life will be announced at a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store