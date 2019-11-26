Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter Vivian Reader. View Sign Obituary

READER, Peter Vivian CEng. CD. RCN (Rtd) Up Spirits - June 21, 1925 Crossed the Bar - November 25, 2019 Peter was born in/about Roman City of London, UK, the second son of late Senior Police Chief Superintendent John William Reader and his wife, the late Alice Amelia Agnes. He was predeceased by his brothers: Geoffrey in 1936; and Dennis in 1997 (RAFVR). Left to mourn are his darling wife of 63 years, Naida April (McLaughlin), only son, Geoffrey, his wife, Karen, and grandchildren, Chelsea and Latham. Also remembering Peter are: dearest cousin, Elizabeth Patricia Buchanan-Allen, of Folkestone, Kent, and family; Christopher (former Blues and Royals), and dearly departed Louise and family; Colin Brewer and family at Eastbourne, Sussex. He will be greatly missed by old naval associates and penpals: Geoffrey Phipps Johnson and Ann of Amersham Bucks; and H. Clarke Mecredy of Kingston, Ontario. Peter's long and varied career (1940-1990) in the marine/naval environment embraced British Merchant Navy, Royal Navy, and Royal Canadian Navy, including service in HMC Ships Niobe, Ontario and St.Criox, Shore appointments included the Naval Engineering Unit Pacific, Queen's Harbour Master Esquimalt, MARCOM Halifax, SACLANT (Norfolk VA) and CFB Esquimalt. Following his Naval career he served with Canadian Coast Guard and BC Ferry Corporation. In all he served under two National flags and three (Red, White and Blue) Ensigns. Peter's interests and relaxation included reading history and book collection, as well as past/present memberships with NOA/NAC, RUSI, VGC, Uplands Probus Club, VLBC and VSO classical music. A special note of gratitude to Doctors Geoffrey Luckhurst, John Antonsen and D. Glen, and all medical and support staff at RJH Emergency Ward and Care Centre (North 454 and South 458). Appreciation also for home support by the family of John and Chrissy McLaughlin of Victoria. "Time, like an ever-flowing stream, bears all its sons away." Funeral will be held at Christ Church Cathedral at 1300 Thursday, 28 November 2019, followed by a reception at Victoria Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kidney Foundation of Canada and/or Royal Jubilee Hospital Foundation.







