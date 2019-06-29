HORNSEY, Peter William July 17, 1948 - June 11, 2019 Peter William Hornsey, 70, passed away on 11th June 2019 at home. He will be greatly missed by his family in England. Although Peter lived far away, he was always in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the Firehall, 935 Whittaker Road, Malahat, BC. His family hope that Peter's friends will join them for light refreshments. Memorial donations may be made directly to the Volunteer Fire & Rescue Service. Condolences may be offered online at www.sandsduncan.ca.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019