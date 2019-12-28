With deep sadness we announce that Phil has passed away after a battle with cancer. Born in Salmon Arm, BC, he moved with his family to Esquimalt at an early age and lived there for many years before marrying and making Saanich his home for the rest of his life.
Phil leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Ann, his three sons, Brad (Sheri), Steve (Sharon), Chris (Annabel) and five grandchildren, Christina, Stephanie, Brandon, Callum and Jacob.
Phil worked for Safeway as a meatcutter for many years and retired fairly early. He loved to fish and enjoyed many happy times in his boat, creating great memories with his sons and friends, especially at his favourite spot, Cowichan Bay. Working in his garden with Ann also gave Phil much joy.
Following Phil's wishes there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Research Society in Phil's memory.
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 28, 2019