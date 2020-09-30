"Grandpa " died of cancer on the palliative care unit at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Vancouver Island, in the early hours of September 27, 2020.



He was predeceased by his beloved wife Iris of 52 years in 2010.



He fell in love again with Linda Olsen and cared for her until her death in 2017.



He leaves to grieve his daughters Pippa (Mark) Cowan who were able to care for him in his home during his illness alongside his granddaughter Emily; Jill (Michael) Borys; other granddaughters Nickie and Heather; and grandsons Taylor and Stephen. He was also “great grandpapa” to Jackson and Mark.



Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held next spring on Salt Spring Island to coincide with the placement of his living reef.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store