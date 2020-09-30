1/1
Philip E. ROWLANDS
March 12, 1935 - September 27, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"Grandpa " died of cancer on the palliative care unit at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, Vancouver Island, in the early hours of September 27, 2020.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife Iris of 52 years in 2010.

He fell in love again with Linda Olsen and cared for her until her death in 2017.

He leaves to grieve his daughters Pippa (Mark) Cowan who were able to care for him in his home during his illness alongside his granddaughter Emily; Jill (Michael) Borys; other granddaughters Nickie and Heather; and grandsons Taylor and Stephen. He was also “great grandpapa” to Jackson and Mark.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held next spring on Salt Spring Island to coincide with the placement of his living reef.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved