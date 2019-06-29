FLYNN, Philip Gerard September 10, 1945 - June 17, 2019 Phil passed away peacefully in his sleep at Victoria General Hospital at the age of 73. He is predeceased by his parents Bernard and Winifred; siblings Gerard and Loretta; son Philip; granddaughter Samantha. Phil will be dearly missed by wife Marie; daughter Pam (Bill); sons Bob, Gary, Mike and Steve (Cindy); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Phil coached the boys in hockey and lacrosse and also loved to go to local games. He moved to BC in 1966 from Newfoundland and worked for Wilson's transportation for over 40 years. A celebration of his life will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood (317 Goldstream Ave, Colwood BC) at 2pm on July 6th, 2019.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from June 29 to June 30, 2019