FRIESEN, Philip Grant August 18, 1947 - January 04, 2020 Phil was born in Victoria on August 18, 1947, to Richard (Dick) and Dorothy Friesen. He graduated from Mount Doug in 1966 and went on to earn a degree in biology from the University of Victoria and a certificate in drafting and photogrammetry from Camosun College. He worked in the BC Ministry of Environment Resource Mapping for 28 years, followed by 10 years with Terra Remote Sensing. Phil was a talented artist who enjoyed working with, pen, ink, and watercolours. He had an acute sense of humour and enjoyed life, people, and Westies. He was much loved by his family and friends and his presence will be greatly missed. Phil is survived by his wife, Jackie (née Woodhouse); sons Trevor (Kim) and Joel (Heather); daughter Jessica (Edward); brothers Gordon (Chris) and Mark (Katherine); grandsons Kaian, Parker, Aaron, and Malcolm; nephews Bryan and Kevin; and nieces Stephanie, Erin, and Mary. He was predeceased by his sister Sylvia. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Please visit earthsoption.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020