JACKMAN, Philip "Keith" On Monday August 10, 2020 Philip "Keith" Jackman, loving Husband, Father, Dedicated Professional and Automotive Enthusiast unexpectedly passed away at the age of 84 in his home in Langley, BC. Keith was born in 1935 at Matsqui, BC, middle child to James Andrew Jackman and Gladys Marguerite (Lidstone) Jackman. His Mother Gladys Passed away in 1943, early in his youth leaving his father Andy to raise three children on the family dairy farm. Keith met his lifelong love Donna Ruth (Peers ) Jackman. They married on April 13, 1957 and proudly lovingly raised three sons: Philip, Brent and Craig. Keith graduated from Philip Sheffield High School, he then attended post secondary in various College(s) courses after high school and throughout his working career. Keith's accomplished career started in the private sector then entered the Proud B.C. Civil service where he started as a clerk, moved to an Office Manager & Driver Examiner for the Motor Vehicle Branch in Abbotsford. In 1972 he moved his family to Victoria after being successful in the career competition for Administrative Officer of the Motor Vehicle Branch. After years of service and another competition he proudly became Superintendant of Motor Vehicles of BC. He was dedicated and worked hard in this capacity. He felt privileged for the benefit of the professional and personal relationships the position afforded him. Keith loved people and loved to help all with his knowledge, understanding, expertise and calm sensible approach. He was thankful for the wonderful experiences of meeting people from all walks of life and cultures, from this country many other nations. He loved his great fortune to have met, known, befriended and assisted so many wonderful people. He was immensely proud of the tremendous amount of lifelong friends he had accumulated and considered it a personal blessing. In his retirement Keith continued and expanded his collection and restoration passion of antique and collector cars, equipment plus other unique items for many years. He was inducted into The Greater Vancouver Motorsports Hall of Fame. He was also a director for the Victoria Airport Authority. Keith was the recipient of an enormous amount of awards over his lifetime. He was a tireless advocate for BC heritage and the Jackman family pioneering history that included Royal Engineer Philip Jackman and his accomplishments. Keith enjoyed the enjoyed large proud network of family. He will be missed by all. Keith is survived by his loving wife Donna, sons: Philip (Barbara), Brent (Karen) and Craig. Grand children: Christopher, Travis, Gillian, Andrew, Dillon, Leah and great grandchildren. His brother John and sister Marguerite. Memorial Service will be delayed due to the exigencies of Covid-19. Date and Time TBD. In Lieu of Flowers: If wishing to pay condolences, please donate to Jackman Manor Residential Care in Aldergrove. This is the facility caring for Keith's lifelong love Donna Jackman.







