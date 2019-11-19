Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Mark Glen. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

GLEN, Philip Mark April 9, 1956 - November 12, 2019 Philip Glen unexpectedly passed away November 12th at his home in Victoria, BC. Philip moved to Canada in 1977 having grown up in Kenya, Swaziland, and South Africa. A newcomer to Canada he made friends quickly and easily, particularly through his active involvement in Victoria cricket where he was president of the Victoria & District Cricket Association in 1986, 1999, and 2010. He worked as a realtor, up North on the rigs for many years, and ended up doing commercial/ residential painting in Victoria. Recently he had taken up golf, and enjoyed telling his Mum his daily handicap. Philip was always ready to offer a helping hand to anyone in need, whether it was helping someone who needed a job or offering them a place to stay. A true story teller, many a dinner table sat captivated while he told one of his great tales, often of the hijinks he got up to with his siblings growing up in Africa. Philip has left behind his love and partner, Sylvaine Boudreault, his son Jeff, his stepsons Richard and Sylvain (Genevieve), his mother Pam, brothers Nick (Anne), Chris, Dave (Maeve), and sisters Kathy (Phil) and Rose. Philip also leaves behind his nieces and nephews whom he adored and never shied away from playing a joke on, Danielle, Andrea, Mary, Sarah, Jo, Andrew, Siobhan, Adam, Ciara, Lachlan, Orla and Aveen, as well as their families. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the BC Cancer Society would be appreciated







