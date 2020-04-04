Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip R. Chiddell. View Sign Obituary

Phil Chiddell passed on March 14th at the age of 91 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 51 years, Modena Anne in 2013, and sister Gwen in 2010, and is survived by sons Geoff and Dan.



Phil was a graduate of UBC, Fuller Theological Seminary (Pasadena, California), and University of Washington. He had a varied career, first in hardware and sporting goods sales, then as a Baptist Minister, prior to finding his true vocation as librarian. Over the years he held positions at the University of Oregon, Vancouver City College, Vancouver Public Library, as well as the Gulf Islands School District. His final and most long-standing position was at Camosun College for the last 22 years of his career until his retirement in 1992.



Phil was a committed lifelong cyclist, commuting to work by bicycle every day for 40+ years. He was also instrumental in organizing and leading an initiative to save Glencoe Cove Park in Gordon Head from development. Throughout his life he upheld a heartfelt commitment to conserving, recycling and reusing - he was an environmentalist ahead of his time.



Phil was an avid lover of classical music and played the violin and piano. He travelled widely with his wife and family across North America, Great Britain, Europe, and China. He was a man of learning, literature and the arts. He will be greatly missed, but is now at peace.



No service by request.

Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close