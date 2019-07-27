POTTINGER, Philippa Marjorie September 9, 1934 - July 11, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Philippa, at the age of 84, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Rod in 2005 and her sister Jenny (Geoff) Musgrave. Survived by her loving family and dearly loved sister of New Zealand family Leslie (Roger dec.) Pittar and brother McEwen (Helen) McIldowie; dearly loved sister-in-law of her Canadian family; her children Margaret (David), Sandra (Kevin), Derrick and Brenda (Jason); her grandchildren Alicia, April, Aeryn, Megan and Cole; and her 7 great-grandchildren. Much loved aunt of all her Canadian and New Zealand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Philippa's Life will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mustard Seed Street Church and Food Bank. A donation box will also be available at the service. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 27 to Aug. 31, 2019