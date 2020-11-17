Sadly, Phil passed away November 7, 2020 at home, peacefully, with his daughters by his side. He was the first baby born on January 1, 1934 in Victoria, BC.
He was the youngest of eight children born to William Valentine Norton and Florence Louise Norton (Chapman). Phil lived his entire life in Victoria, where he met the love of his life, Joan. They married in 1958 and had three daughters.
Phil retired from the City of Victoria Public Works in 1992 after 35 years of service.
From knitting squares for blankets for soldiers in the 5th grade to providing a beautiful life for his family, Phil was an incredibly hard worker his whole life. With a thumb greener than anyone's, Phil had a passion for gardening. He was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion (Langford Branch) where he also catered to their outside gardens. He could grow anything and always shared amongst friends and family. He truly respected his plants and the process required to nurture them.
Although Phil lived in one place his whole life, it did not stop him from traveling the world and embracing different cultures. He and Joan traveled to Australia, New Zealand, Cook Islands, Panama Canal, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Great Britain, Mexico, Hawaii, and Alaska. They also enjoyed many road trips through the United States and Canada as well as summer camping trips when the girls were young.
Phil enjoyed many activities, including fishing, shuffleboard, golf and bowling. Phil also volunteered many hours for different organizations. When he would finally take time to relax, he always enjoyed a good movie.
Phil's most striking and memorable qualities were his sense of humour and his gentle nature. He was the truest friend to anyone he knew and constantly had people laughing. If someone only met Phil once, they would remember him forever. He was personable and genuinely interested in people and their stories.
His talent was immeasurable; he could sing, whistle, play the drums, impersonate characters and people, and everyone remembers his amazing spoon playing.
He was a family man first and always involved with his girls. To say he will be missed is an understatement.
Predeceased by his loving wife, Joan (Frees), Phil leaves behind his daughters, Debbie, Lori (Ian), Susan (Don) and four granddaughters, Heather, Megan, Katherine and Hannah.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a time when it is safe to gather. Phil cared deeply for animals, so in lieu of flowers, a donation to an animal rescue/rehabilitation facility in Phil's name would be greatly appreciated.
