JEFFREY, Phillip Frankland December 27, 1921 - May 10, 2020 Phillip (Jeff) passed away peacefully on May 10 at the age of 98 in Victoria, BC. Phillip was born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Victoria to Albany and Elizabeth (Frankland) Jeffrey. A life long Victorian, he enjoyed a happy childhood with his sister Dolly at their Lewis Street house in James Bay, and glorious days with his friends at the beaches along Dallas Road. Phillip attended South Park and Victoria High School. He worked at Stewarts Meat Shop on Douglas and at Askie's Fish Stand. While salmon fishing off the west coast he joined the Royal Canadian Naval Volunteer Reserves (Fishermans Reserve) sailing on the HMCS Western Maiden and Seawave before enlisting in the RC Navy in June 1942. After one year training in Nanaimo he shipped out to Halifax and then on to England. As part of Combined Ops (RCN) as a LS Coxswain, he was on #250 of 262 Flotilla out of Southampton on D-Day, June 6th, 1944; remaining for several months at Saint-Aubin-Sur-Mer near Juno Beach. Phillip received the French National Order of the Legion of Honour medal in 2015 with a medal presentation January 21, 2016. Upon returning to Victoria Phillip took a cashiers job at City Hall and learned the profession of Appraising. His life long career with the Municipality of Saanich and the B.C. Assessment Authority spanned 30 years until retirement in 1983. While raising his sons in Victoria, Phillip enjoyed boating, fishing and cars. He was always one for car stories and loved getting a new car every few years. In 1968 Philip married Sophia. They brought together their teenage children, moved into a house on Longview Drive in Gordon Head and started together a long loving marriage of 51 years. Phillip became "Jeff", the name we all know him as now!! Jeff and Soph took to gardening at their new home, hauling slate from Jordan River, building rock walls, and creating a yard of colourful rhododendrons, japonica, fruit trees, evergreens and roses. Jeff loved his roses. By the early 1970's Jeff and Soph were able to travel, and travel they did. For four decades. Many trips were made driving the Alaska Highway to Whitehorse and to Edmonton to visit family. They ventured around the world to Australia, Asia, Europe and South America. They cruised the Panama Canal and the Danube. They time-shared through North America. Jeff and Soph loved hot sunny days. Hawaii was always a favourite but their hearts went to Baja, Mexico. Twice a year for 20 years they settled into their condo at Club La Costa in San Jose del Cabo... to soak up the sun. In Sidney they built their dream home with its ocean views, and for 26 years Jeff kept his beautiful gardens. His son Chris, also a true Victorian always lived nearby and shared his love of gardening. Jeff's beautiful orange roses lined the fence. Jeff was out puttering in his yard until his move to Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead in late 2014. Jeff lived his full life in the place he loved best, with his ocean and beaches nearby, his beautiful gardens, his beloved wife Sophia, his children, grandchildren and the memories of all his loved ones nearby. He will be dearly missed by many. Phillip (Jeff) was predeceased by his dear beloved Sophia in 2019, much loved son Richard (Ricky) (1949-1958), his parents Albany and Elizabeth Jeffrey, sister Dolly Hardisty and brother-in-law Doug. Jeff is survived and will be remembered with love by his children Chris Jeffrey of Victoria, Darryl Weigand (Sharon) of Qualicum Beach, Buni Hume (Andrew) of Saanichton; grandchildren Paul, Shon (Samantha), Dax (Katy), Kate (Ryan), Tristan (Susanne), Jesse (Shayla); great-grandchildren Tovah, Gabriel, Nolan, Violet; niece Michelle Gorman (Marcel); nephews Larry Hardisty (Claudia) and Les Hardisty (Marge) and families; many nieces and nephews; friends Dennis, Diana, Kristen, Bodhi Grant. We wish to give heartfelt thanks to Lydia for her loving care, companionship, and friendship to our Jeff. Drives with Lydia to James Bay along Dallas Road, through Beacon Hill Park and for ice cream cones were highlights Jeff loved! We also thank the wonderful nurses and care givers at Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead over the last five years as well as Dr. Grimwood, long time family doctor. A service to celebrate Jeff's life will take place at a later date. Charitable donations may be made to Broadmead Care in Phillip's name. Condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 16 to May 18, 2020.