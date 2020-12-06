MATTINGSLEY, Phillip Hendrick March 31, 1964 - November 8, 2020 "Though I know I'll never lose affection For people and things that went before I know I'll often stop and think about them In my life, I'll love you more" On November 8th, Phil hailed his last Handydart for a ride to the pearly gates. Predeceased by his brother, Tim, parents Phyllis and Anthony, and grandparents Fritz and Tina Staverman and Percy and Isobel Mattingsley. He is survived by his siblings, Karen (Joe), Rod (Cathy), Laura (Thomas) (Casey), Ian (Joan), Jay (Lori), Toni and Murray as well as all his great-nieces and nephews. Phil moved from Edmonton to Vancouver Island to enjoy his golden years with a lot less snow and a lot more time with his sisters, brothers-in-law, and nieces exploring the island. The best trips were spent singing along to his favourite tunes, cruisin' with his niece, Caileigh. Holidays, birthdays and get-togethers were immediately better with Phil there. Phil made friends everywhere he went. From his home on Forrester Street, to Crossroads and Good Neighbours where he spent the days with his friends and caregivers who loved him like family. Ever the jokester and sneaky tickler, he'd melt your heart with his smile. Special O bowling medalist, champion DQ ice cream connoisseur, Wednesday night dance-partier and lover of good music, Phil lived life to the fullest. Our family's gratitude for all the caregivers who supported Phil to live his best life is immeasurable. A special thank-you to his doctors and nurses and especially Gale at RJH for their compassionate care of our dearest brother and uncle, Phil. A celebration of life will be held Summer 2021. Caileigh Swann 778-533-2995 Laura Swann 250-589-7583 Karen Anderson 778-922-0190







