TIM, Phon Yin Our family is deeply saddened that Phon Yin Tim "Aunty Phon", passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Royal Jubilee Hospice in Victoria, BC where she had volunteered for 25 years after retiring from Victoria General Hospital. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by family and friends. Phon is predeceased by her two younger brothers Peter (Doreen) and Stephen (Nancy). She is survived by her nephews Matthew (Tish), Anthony (Monique), Gavin (Meliny) and their children Kelli-Anne, Jarrod, Thomas, Gina and Gilbert. A Funeral Mass will be held on March 21, 2020, 1:00 pm at Saint Patrick's Parish - 2060 Haultain Street, Victoria BC, refreshments will be served following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to, Victoria Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation or BC Children's Hospital Foundation - Neurology. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020