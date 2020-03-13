Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phon Yin Tim. View Sign Obituary

TIM, Phon Yin Our family is deeply saddened that Phon Yin Tim "Aunty Phon", passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Royal Jubilee Hospice in Victoria, BC where she had volunteered for 25 years after retiring from Victoria General Hospital. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by family and friends. Phon is predeceased by her two younger brothers Peter (Doreen) and Stephen (Nancy). She is survived by her nephews Matthew (Tish), Anthony (Monique), Gavin (Meliny) and their children Kelli-Anne, Jarrod, Thomas, Gina and Gilbert. A Funeral Mass will be held on March 21, 2020, 1:00 pm at Saint Patrick's Parish - 2060 Haultain Street, Victoria BC, refreshments will be served following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to, Victoria Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation or BC Children's Hospital Foundation - Neurology. Condolences may be offered to the family at







TIM, Phon Yin Our family is deeply saddened that Phon Yin Tim "Aunty Phon", passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Royal Jubilee Hospice in Victoria, BC where she had volunteered for 25 years after retiring from Victoria General Hospital. Her beautiful smile and kind heart will be greatly missed by family and friends. Phon is predeceased by her two younger brothers Peter (Doreen) and Stephen (Nancy). She is survived by her nephews Matthew (Tish), Anthony (Monique), Gavin (Meliny) and their children Kelli-Anne, Jarrod, Thomas, Gina and Gilbert. A Funeral Mass will be held on March 21, 2020, 1:00 pm at Saint Patrick's Parish - 2060 Haultain Street, Victoria BC, refreshments will be served following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to, Victoria Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation or BC Children's Hospital Foundation - Neurology. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close