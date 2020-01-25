Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Dorothy Muldrew. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria 1803 QUADRA ST Victoria , BC V8T 4B8 (250)-388-5155 Service 2:00 PM Arbor Reception Centre 1803 Quadra Street Victoria , BC View Map Obituary

MULDREW, Phyllis Dorothy July 19, 1929 - January 11, 2020 Passed away peacefully at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on January 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Born in Grande Prairie, Alberta to her parents Medley (1962) and Bessie Pollock (1999); the eldest of three children. Phyllis was predeceased by her parents and her loving husband Gerald (1991) of 37 years. She is survived by her son, Shane Muldrew (Norma); granddaughters, Erin and Haley Muldrew; brothers, William Pollock (Andrea) and Robert Pollock (Carol); cousin, Heather Cliffe; sisters-in-law, Leila Muldrew and Patricia Muldrew; nieces, Colleen Noren, Dolores Martin and Maureen Muldrew Leger; and, nephews, Terrance McWilliams, Robert Pollock and Regan Pollock. Phyllis was raised on a grain farm in Clairmont, Alberta. This is no doubt where she learnt her strong work ethic and compassion for others. She attended a one-room country school through Grade 7, and graduated high school 1948. In 1949 she entered St. Joseph's School of Nursing and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1952. Her nursing posts for the next 38 years included Bella Bella Hospital; Holy Cross Hospital, Calgary; St. Joseph's Hospital, Tillicum Lodge, Glengarry and Aberdeen Hospitals - Victoria. Phyllis specialized and excelled in extended care nursing. In fact, hospital staff, residents/patients and their families admired her gentle bedside manner and professionalism. However, most of all, Phyllis was a devoted wife to Gerald, a wonderful mother to Shane, and a caring sister to her brothers 'Bud' and 'Bob.' She was known to be kind and generous to friends and strangers alike. She enjoyed travelling, local history, sewing, crafting, nurse alumni luncheons and a good cup of coffee. An "Afternoon to Remember" will be held at Sands Funeral Chapel in the 'Arbor Reception Centre' at 1803 Quadra Street, Victoria, BC V8T 4B8 on Saturday, February 01 from 2:00PM-4:00 PM. A special thank you to Dr. Charles Medhurst, Nurse Next Door, Sunrise Seniors Living and the Royal Jubilee Hospital Emergency and 3-North staff for their outstanding care and attention. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Phyllis' memory to the Greater Victoria Eldercare Foundation, 1454 Hillside Ave, Victoria, BC, V8T 2B7. Condolences may be offered at







