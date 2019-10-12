Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Elizabeth (Melander) MANN. View Sign Obituary

MANN, Phyllis Elizabeth (nee Melander) 1923 - 2019 The family of Phyllis Elizabeth Mann is heartbroken to announce the passing of our matriarch on September 27, 2019 at the age of 95 years, after a short and sudden illness. Phyllis was predeceased by the love of her life, Dennis, in 1996 and son-in-law, Michael in 1995. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Rod (wife Brenda), Judy (husband Dave), Heather, and Joanne (husband Paul), her adored grandchildren, Laura (husband Aram), Brian (wife Rebecca) and Sam (wife Shino) as well as her three beautiful great-granddaughters, Juliet, Evelyn and Lucy. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley, in Alberta and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was one of four children of Frank and Laura Melander, who grew up on a homestead farm in Saskatchewan, where she loved galloping her horse, Flip, across the Prairie. She followed her sister, Shirley, to the west coast in her teens and fell in love with British Columbia and never left. She reunited with Dennis and they were married in Sidney in 1944 and she settled very happily into her new role as a navy wife and golf widow. During the war, Mom worked at various jobs in Victoria, including a stint as "Rosie the Riveter" at the airplane plant at Victoria airport. Once her children arrived, Mom became the loving and stabilizing influence of the family, especially during Denny's occasional absences on deployments with the Navy. Then, once Denny retired, they enjoyed heading south in the trailer to Mesa and having lots of laughs with Chuck and Shirl and the gang. Our Mom was an amazing woman who enjoyed life to the fullest and was happiest when she could be outside in the sunshine. Our favourite memories of our Mom will include summer vacations in Qualicum Beach, picnics at Towner Bay and Gonzales Bay, long car rides to visit relatives in Saskatchewan, roast beef dinners on Sunday nights, dancing the night away in the rumpus room along with their many lifetime friends, Remembrance Day celebrations each year at the Chiefs & PO Mess with Mrs Mac on the piano and us kids competing to make Mom laugh so hard that she started to cry. In her later life, she loved going on outings to the pub, puttering in her garden, sitting on her deck reading one of her "penny dreadfuls", watching the Canucks and the BC Lions, but was happiest at family get-togethers when she was surrounded by all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We are an extremely close family and that is a direct result of the loving and stable home provided to us by our Mom and Dad. While we will all miss our Mom incredibly, we are comforted by knowing that the end of her story happened just as she would have wanted, quickly and peacefully, and that she and Dad are together again, dancing to Neil Diamond's "Cracklin Rosie"! An informal gathering celebrating Mom's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Society or BC Heart and Stroke Foundation.





MANN, Phyllis Elizabeth (nee Melander) 1923 - 2019 The family of Phyllis Elizabeth Mann is heartbroken to announce the passing of our matriarch on September 27, 2019 at the age of 95 years, after a short and sudden illness. Phyllis was predeceased by the love of her life, Dennis, in 1996 and son-in-law, Michael in 1995. She will be lovingly remembered by her four children, Rod (wife Brenda), Judy (husband Dave), Heather, and Joanne (husband Paul), her adored grandchildren, Laura (husband Aram), Brian (wife Rebecca) and Sam (wife Shino) as well as her three beautiful great-granddaughters, Juliet, Evelyn and Lucy. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley, in Alberta and many nieces and nephews. Phyllis was one of four children of Frank and Laura Melander, who grew up on a homestead farm in Saskatchewan, where she loved galloping her horse, Flip, across the Prairie. She followed her sister, Shirley, to the west coast in her teens and fell in love with British Columbia and never left. She reunited with Dennis and they were married in Sidney in 1944 and she settled very happily into her new role as a navy wife and golf widow. During the war, Mom worked at various jobs in Victoria, including a stint as "Rosie the Riveter" at the airplane plant at Victoria airport. Once her children arrived, Mom became the loving and stabilizing influence of the family, especially during Denny's occasional absences on deployments with the Navy. Then, once Denny retired, they enjoyed heading south in the trailer to Mesa and having lots of laughs with Chuck and Shirl and the gang. Our Mom was an amazing woman who enjoyed life to the fullest and was happiest when she could be outside in the sunshine. Our favourite memories of our Mom will include summer vacations in Qualicum Beach, picnics at Towner Bay and Gonzales Bay, long car rides to visit relatives in Saskatchewan, roast beef dinners on Sunday nights, dancing the night away in the rumpus room along with their many lifetime friends, Remembrance Day celebrations each year at the Chiefs & PO Mess with Mrs Mac on the piano and us kids competing to make Mom laugh so hard that she started to cry. In her later life, she loved going on outings to the pub, puttering in her garden, sitting on her deck reading one of her "penny dreadfuls", watching the Canucks and the BC Lions, but was happiest at family get-togethers when she was surrounded by all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We are an extremely close family and that is a direct result of the loving and stable home provided to us by our Mom and Dad. While we will all miss our Mom incredibly, we are comforted by knowing that the end of her story happened just as she would have wanted, quickly and peacefully, and that she and Dad are together again, dancing to Neil Diamond's "Cracklin Rosie"! An informal gathering celebrating Mom's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Society or BC Heart and Stroke Foundation. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close