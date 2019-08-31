HOUGH, Phyllis Jeanne Mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away in Victoria on August 27, 2019 and is united with her beloved husband, Bill. A caring and compassionate mother to Karen (Glenn) White & Stephen (Diane) Hough. A doting grandmother to her 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Bill, son, Ken and daughter, Charlene. Our mom loved her garden, Thai chi, volunteering and most of all being with her family. We will cherish her many stories and her memory will live within our hearts forever. At Phyllis' request there will be no service. Special thanks to the nurses and doctors at VGH and Beacon Community Services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice in Phyllis' name.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019