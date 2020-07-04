GAUL, Phyllis L. (née Penney) May 29, 1925 - June 25, 2020 After a 95 year adventure on earth, our amazing Mom peacefully left on her final flight June 25, 2020 surrounded by her children and propelled by their limitless admiration and love for her. Predeceased by husband Richard and brother Robert, she is survived by her 4 children: Kathy (Rob), Penney (Martin), Richard (Kim) and Geoffrey (Deborah), and her grandchildren Kathleen, Edmond, Tyler, Nicole, Aidan, Madeleine, Dylan and Michael. Born in St. John's, NL, Mom spent her early years in Harbour Grace, a place of significance in aviation history. Often she and classmates would abandon school and race to the airstrip whenever an international aviator was expected to land. It was there in May 1932 that Mom met Amelia Earhart who just hours later took off on her historic solo trans-Atlantic flight. That encounter planted in Mom a lifelong passion for flying. Mom attended Acadia University but returned to St. John's during World War II where she worked with the RN and the RCN. In 1946, she moved to Gander, where she was a member of the ground crew with KLM airlines and also became an active member of the local flying club. On July 15, 1947, Mom completed her first solo flight in a Piper Cub. On August 10, 1947 she became Newfoundland's first licensed female pilot, solidifying her position in aviation history. Mom continued to fly while in Gander, where she also checked out in a Tiger Moth, on wheels as well as floats and skis. The City of Gander has recognized her impressive aviation accomplishments by naming one of its roads "Penney Avenue". In 1950 Mom moved to Montreal, QC with KLM where she married Dad, another proud Newfoundlander, two years later. With the arrival of children, Mom's flying days were suspended, but her spirit and sense of adventure prevailed. Her kindness, encouragement and unconditional love, as well as her ability to know when to turn a blind eye to certain teenage hijinks, combined to make the most amazing parent. She returned to the work force and the world of travel as a travel agent first in Pointe-Claire, QC and later in Vancouver, BC where she and Dad incorporated a successful international travel agency. Retirement did not lead to idleness: she volunteered in seniors' care, enjoyed exciting times as a movie extra, travelled extensively, and enthusiastically took on her most favorite role as Gramma. After relocating to Victoria, Mom again sought to soar amongst the clouds. At the young age of 88, she had her final experience in the cockpit when she flew in the co-pilot's seat of a Victoria Flying Club Cessna 172. Mom's joie de vivre, sense of humour, and thirst for adventure never waned. She was a dear and loyal friend, always quick with a smile and laugh. "You can do anything if you try" and "the sky's the limit" are two of her mottos that are now instilled in all of us. Special thanks to Dr. Phil Prendergast and the staff at Parkwood Court whose dedication and kindness meant so much to her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, donations can be made in Mom's honour to the North Atlantic Aviation Museum at www.northatlanticaviationmuseum.com.
