MUSKETT, Phyllis Margaret (1923-2019) We mourn the passing of Phyllis Margaret Muskett, loving wife of Arthur Herbert Muskett, and mother to Jim Muskett, Bob Muskett, and Pat McDowall, as well as seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren, who all miss her beyond telling. All who knew her admired her for her spirit, her kindness, sense of humour and hospitality to one and all. She lived a long and happy life surrounded by family and friends. Phyllis passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 21 , 2019 , joining her loving husband Arthur at last. Rest in peace Mom. The Journey Time is a wheel forever turning Present into past A journey from birth to death with our lives in the Centre Like beauty fading the seconds pass by; Life and time gain meaning only with the gift of love. In lieu of flowers donations to the Salvation Army.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Margaret Muskett.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019