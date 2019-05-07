Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Mary Duval. View Sign Obituary

DUVAL, Phyllis Mary (Parker) Born June 27, 1922 in Medicine Hat, Alberta died April 29, 2019 in Nanaimo, BC from a stroke. Survived by sons Larry (Mary), Leonard (Phyllis), and grandson Warren. Predeceased by her husband Alan, her mother and father, and both brothers Louis and Ray Parker. Phyllis lived on Vancouver Island for over 90 years. During the wars years she worked at the Victoria Mattress Factory and dipped chocolates at Rogers Chocolates. She loved to freshwater fish, tied her own flies. Liked to go out in the bigger boat saltwater fishing at Telegraph Cove. She was a talented artist, she painted with oils, acrylics, charcoal, did wool-art, and all kinds of other crafts and was knitting something all the time. Phyllis travelled all over Canada and the USA in their motorhome. She will be missed dearly - she was a great mom. No service by request. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 7 to May 8, 2019

