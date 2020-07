Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis peacefully passed away in Victoria on July 14, 2020 at the age of 82.



Phyllis was predeceased by her father Peter (1953), her mother Catherine (1998), and her sister Kathleen (2016).



She is survived by her sister Dorothy, nieces Lara, Karen and Tawnya, brother-in-law Paul and many friends and family in Canada, Scotland and Australia.



Rest in peace.



