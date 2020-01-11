Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHYLLIS MAY WOOD. View Sign Obituary

It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Phyllis Wood. Born in North Battleford, Sask, Phyllis was the youngest of three daughters to Minnie and Robert Collie.



As a young girl, her family moved to Victoria where she spent her entire life. Phyllis worked for over 30 years at Butler Brothers as head of Data Processing. Phyllis was a past President of Toastmasters International and an active member of the local Toastmaster Beaver Club.



Phyllis is survived by her three children, Nicola (Roy), Wallace (Adriane) and Doone, her grandchildren Rod (Val), Aaron (Dee), Michelle (Kevin), Kierra, Colton, Broeden, Michael, Bruce and Chauce and her great grandchildren Rylan, Ethan, Grace and Matthew. She is also survived by her sister Doreen and many nieces and nephews.



Phyllis was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00am at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91, 761 Station Ave, Langford.



Condolences to the family and donations to the Victoria Humane Society can be sent at

It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Phyllis Wood. Born in North Battleford, Sask, Phyllis was the youngest of three daughters to Minnie and Robert Collie.As a young girl, her family moved to Victoria where she spent her entire life. Phyllis worked for over 30 years at Butler Brothers as head of Data Processing. Phyllis was a past President of Toastmasters International and an active member of the local Toastmaster Beaver Club.Phyllis is survived by her three children, Nicola (Roy), Wallace (Adriane) and Doone, her grandchildren Rod (Val), Aaron (Dee), Michelle (Kevin), Kierra, Colton, Broeden, Michael, Bruce and Chauce and her great grandchildren Rylan, Ethan, Grace and Matthew. She is also survived by her sister Doreen and many nieces and nephews.Phyllis was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00am at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #91, 761 Station Ave, Langford.Condolences to the family and donations to the Victoria Humane Society can be sent at https://island.affordablecremationandburial.ca Published in The Times Colonist on Jan. 11, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close