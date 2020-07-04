Beloved wife of Anthony (Tony) Feigel.



Predeceased by her parents George and Margaret Rafferty. She was the most loving mother of Lynn Haley and Nancy Ripp (Bob), daughters of the late George Scott. Also predeceased by her cherished Bill Lukian father of Joseph (Lee) and grandson Tim.



Phyllis will be sadly missed by her precious granddaughters: Andrea Edwards (Jeremy) and Megan Elbaum (Philip). She adored her great-grandchildren: Cameron, Hunter, Ivan, Noa and Wyatt.



Phyllis resided in Montreal for 70 years and was a lifelong member of Holy Family Parish.



She attended Concordia University and taught for many years at Eugenio Pacelli School. Phyllis was a gifted teacher, artist, poet and dancer.



A woman of deep faith, she loved life and her passion was people. She mothered the world and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



Phyllis will always be remembered for her smile, kind words and caring ways.



Donations, in her memory, may be made to Loaves and Fishes Food Bank Nanaimo OR to Holy Family Parish/ Camp Caritas, Montreal.



