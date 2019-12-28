Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Perkins. View Sign Obituary

PERKINS, Phyllis A. Born in Vancouver, B.C. she passed away peacefully at the Veteran's Memorial Lodge at Broadmead in Victoria, B.C. at the age of 96. Phyllis is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Lorimer Douglas Perkins and by her sister, and closest friend, Leslie Joan Jackson and is survived by her six children: Claudia Peterson (Raymond Morgan), Laurence Perkins (Heather Minter), Mark Perkins (Sigrid Gidlof), Madeline Perkins, Grant Perkins (Jennifer Lowry), Susan Perkins (Bruce McAskill), nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Phyl's ability to adapt must surely have been founded in her earliest years living on the 'Tasu', a houseboat, in Vancouver Harbour. Early photographs see her picnicking on the snowy slopes of Grouse Mountain with a group of friends, enjoying a summer day at the beach with family and always smiling. She pursued secretarial work during the war. Doug and Phyl met at a community dance held on the Sechelt Peninsula and married on May 23, 1951. Doug worked for the Dept. of Highways and after their marriage he was transferred to a tent camp on the Big Bend Hw., 17 miles of gravel road north of Revelstoke. There Mom's innate versatility shone. Caring for 3 children, one still in diapers, she managed to keep house; do the weekly laundry on a scrub board in a galvanized wash tub, cook meals on a two burner coleman stove and home school the 5 year old, then in grade one. From that beginning and for the next 22 years the family moved around B.C.-22 times. At each temporary home site, be it tent, trailer, or motel, Phyl always managed admirably on a limited budget. She scrabbled together soil and planted small truck gardens, she augmented the family income by driving along the roads while the eldest children ran beside seeking discarded pop cans and beer bottles. In later years, as the family grew, she baked 64 loaves of bread every two weeks, she foraged for wild edibles such as asparagus, berries and wind fall fruits to preserve and never did we feel deprived in any way. We went fishing in tiny creeks, rockhounding through cactus filled gulches, swimming in muddy creeks, skating on frozen ponds, picnicking in mountain meadows, tobogganing down rocky hillsides with summers spent on Gramma's farm in Pender Harbour. Phyl's indomitable spirit provided an idyllic childhood for all of us. The family finally settled in Victoria in 1962 where Phyllis renewed her lifelong interest in art, enrolling in the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Victoria and graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor's degree. She continued her artistic collaboration with various night classes, lessons and workshops. Phyllis was a talented artist using primarily water colours during her early years (still life, botanicals and landscape) moving into oils (portraiture, still life and landscapes) and finally, unable to wait while the paint dried, she started using acrylics and her style became more contemporary. Although painting was her passion, anything she turned her hand to she did well: enterprising cookery, stylish seamstressing, monumental rock work, innovative silversmithing, designed the home we lived in for many years, skilled at shaping her bonsai trees, she collected and polished buckets of pretty stones, kept a beautiful garden, built and maintained a large koi pond and as she aged found pleasure and amusement watching the variety of birds that descended on her birdfeeders every day. Phyllis was not given to overt acts of sentimentality but was a pragmatist able to surmount life's vicissitudes with easy and honest joy. We will miss our Mother greatly. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Palm North in the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead for their care of our mother and their support over the past 14 months. A memorial gathering/picnic will be held on May 23, 2020 at 1:00pm at 3411 Doncaster Drive, Victoria, BC. A small shared memorial will be held on January 10, 2020 at 1:30 on in the Oak Room at Verterans Memorial Lodge, 4579 Chatteron Way, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Art Gallery of Victoria or to Veterans Memorial Lodge through Broadmead Care.





PERKINS, Phyllis A. Born in Vancouver, B.C. she passed away peacefully at the Veteran's Memorial Lodge at Broadmead in Victoria, B.C. at the age of 96. Phyllis is predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Lorimer Douglas Perkins and by her sister, and closest friend, Leslie Joan Jackson and is survived by her six children: Claudia Peterson (Raymond Morgan), Laurence Perkins (Heather Minter), Mark Perkins (Sigrid Gidlof), Madeline Perkins, Grant Perkins (Jennifer Lowry), Susan Perkins (Bruce McAskill), nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Phyl's ability to adapt must surely have been founded in her earliest years living on the 'Tasu', a houseboat, in Vancouver Harbour. Early photographs see her picnicking on the snowy slopes of Grouse Mountain with a group of friends, enjoying a summer day at the beach with family and always smiling. She pursued secretarial work during the war. Doug and Phyl met at a community dance held on the Sechelt Peninsula and married on May 23, 1951. Doug worked for the Dept. of Highways and after their marriage he was transferred to a tent camp on the Big Bend Hw., 17 miles of gravel road north of Revelstoke. There Mom's innate versatility shone. Caring for 3 children, one still in diapers, she managed to keep house; do the weekly laundry on a scrub board in a galvanized wash tub, cook meals on a two burner coleman stove and home school the 5 year old, then in grade one. From that beginning and for the next 22 years the family moved around B.C.-22 times. At each temporary home site, be it tent, trailer, or motel, Phyl always managed admirably on a limited budget. She scrabbled together soil and planted small truck gardens, she augmented the family income by driving along the roads while the eldest children ran beside seeking discarded pop cans and beer bottles. In later years, as the family grew, she baked 64 loaves of bread every two weeks, she foraged for wild edibles such as asparagus, berries and wind fall fruits to preserve and never did we feel deprived in any way. We went fishing in tiny creeks, rockhounding through cactus filled gulches, swimming in muddy creeks, skating on frozen ponds, picnicking in mountain meadows, tobogganing down rocky hillsides with summers spent on Gramma's farm in Pender Harbour. Phyl's indomitable spirit provided an idyllic childhood for all of us. The family finally settled in Victoria in 1962 where Phyllis renewed her lifelong interest in art, enrolling in the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Victoria and graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor's degree. She continued her artistic collaboration with various night classes, lessons and workshops. Phyllis was a talented artist using primarily water colours during her early years (still life, botanicals and landscape) moving into oils (portraiture, still life and landscapes) and finally, unable to wait while the paint dried, she started using acrylics and her style became more contemporary. Although painting was her passion, anything she turned her hand to she did well: enterprising cookery, stylish seamstressing, monumental rock work, innovative silversmithing, designed the home we lived in for many years, skilled at shaping her bonsai trees, she collected and polished buckets of pretty stones, kept a beautiful garden, built and maintained a large koi pond and as she aged found pleasure and amusement watching the variety of birds that descended on her birdfeeders every day. Phyllis was not given to overt acts of sentimentality but was a pragmatist able to surmount life's vicissitudes with easy and honest joy. We will miss our Mother greatly. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Palm North in the Veterans Memorial Lodge at Broadmead for their care of our mother and their support over the past 14 months. A memorial gathering/picnic will be held on May 23, 2020 at 1:00pm at 3411 Doncaster Drive, Victoria, BC. A small shared memorial will be held on January 10, 2020 at 1:30 on in the Oak Room at Verterans Memorial Lodge, 4579 Chatteron Way, Victoria, BC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Art Gallery of Victoria or to Veterans Memorial Lodge through Broadmead Care. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close