DUDDRIDGE, Phyllis Primrose April 24, 1923 - August 3, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Phyllis Primrose Duddridge, 96 years of age, at the Royal Jubilee Hospital on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Phyllis was born April 24, 1923 in Nokomis, Saskatchewan to William and Dorothy Riach. Mom was the last surviving member of five brothers and three sisters. Phyllis married her husband of more than 60 years, Geoffrey Duddridge, in 1946 in Regina, Saskatchewan. Together they raised a family of four boys. The first was born in Regina and the others in Victoria, BC. Phyllis devoted herself to her family, lovingly helping her boys through school, sports, and all the other endeavours of their childhoods. Involvement in her children's sports carried over in later years as she and Geoff became great supporters of the basketball and fastball communities in Victoria. Phyllis was also an active member of the Eastern Star and she and Geoff enjoyed many years as members of a square dancing club and lawn bowling Association. When the boys grew older, Phyllis learned to drive and found a job at the University of Victoria McPherson Library. The hours may have been part-time, but her commitment was not and she stayed with UVic for 20 years and developed many new friendships. Following retirement, when not busy with family, Mom liked to walk to Hillside Mall for the pleasure of getting out, having a cup of coffee, and the opportunity of making a new friend or meeting an old one. As the years went on the friends she met there became a valued support group for Phyllis and helped all of us care for Mom. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband Geoff in 2009, and recently by her daughter-in-law, Julie. She is survived by her four sons - Don (Daphne), Jim, Allen (Dawn), and Gordon (Eileen). She will also be missed by her loving grandchildren Amanda Daum (Clayton), Geoffrey (Jaimie), Ria, Mattingly, and Derek, and by her four great-grandchildren, Elliot, Calvin, James, and Melanie. She was a great Mom - we loved her and we will miss her! As per Phyllis's request, no formal service will be held. The family invites you to join them for a chance to talk and enjoy refreshments on Saturday, August 17 from 1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at St. Michael's University School, 3400 Richmond Rd., in the Sun Centre - enter on the driveway near the top of McRae Ave. Please keep Mom in your thoughts & prayers. If you wish to do something in her memory, please consider a donation to the Queen Alexandra Centre for Children's Health





