BRAY, Phyllis R (nee Martin) November 13, 1927 - November 8, 2020 Phyllis passed away just five days short of her 93rd birthday. She was born and raised in Victoria by Charles and Ella Martin. Lovingly remembered by husband of 67 years Dave, daughter Cyndy, son-in-law Cliff and will be deeply missed by grandson Gareth. Phyllis was predeceased by sisters Doris O'Neil and Elsie Barbour and sister-in-law Catherine Bray. Phyl, as all of her school friends called her, grew up in Fairfield, going to Sir James Douglas and Vic High. The 'hen party' friends remained close all of their lives, meeting weekly for Monday Morning Mermaids at the YMCA then off for lunch. These exercise sessions eventually turned into just meeting for lunch and laughing a lot; all lasting over 50 years! Mom and Dad were married in 1952. In 1966 they bought a small piece of land on Lake Cowichan where Dad built the cabin while Mom looked after everything else. Many summers and weekends were spent at the lake with family and friends where wonderful memories were made. After Dad retired, they spent the next twenty-five years travelling with friends and family to places in Asia, the US and Europe. Mom especially loved the many travel holidays with the 'kids' as she put it - Cyndy, Cliff and Gareth. The five of us travelled to Hawaii, Europe, went on road trips in BC and cruised warm exotic islands. Mom's eyes always twinkled when her only grandson entered the room. She was Gareth's true advocate and defender. It was very important to her that on his first birthday she would make him an 'elephant cake' - a family tradition. Sadly, for these last ten years Mom struggled with dementia. Many of her memories slowly disappeared. However, now we keep those memories close to us as we remember a loving wife, a supportive mother, a proud grandmother, and an elegant, thoughtful and generous friend who was always full of energy and laughter. We would like to thank so very much the amazing third floor 'family' at Sunrise Assisted Living for their compassionate and loving care of Mom over the last ten months. When we weren't able to visit, they sent us this lovely picture of Mom which we will cherish forever. Respecting Mom's wishes, there will be no service. The family respectfully declines any offering of flowers but instead would welcome donations to a Charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com