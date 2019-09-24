Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Polina PARIZEAU. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

Polina (Poli) was born in Mogilev, Belarus to her Russian mother, Mary, and her Polish father, Constanty. She had one younger sister, Anastasia (Tasia). Polina and Tasia grew up enjoying fresh apples from their orchard, travelling by raft on the Dnieper River, and playing with their dog Marcik. From the age of 6 Poli (mom) knew she wanted to be a doctor and help people.



Polina studied medicine in Russia and graduated as a medical doctor in 1941. Under the Nazi occupation of Poland, Poli was forced to work as a doctor in a German work camp until liberation by American soldiers in April 1945. Polina returned to Mogilev to search for her mother, but very sadly she was unable to learn anything about what had happened to her mother or any surviving relatives. She forever wondered what had happened to her mama. Her dear sister Tasia died during a bombing. Her father had been a victim of Stalin's purges years prior. As a displaced person, Polina was offered the opportunity to come to Canada and so, traveling on a troop ship she landed in Quebec in 1949. In search of a warmer climate she travelled by train to Victoria where she was taken under the wing of the Sisters of St. Ann. After completing mandatory work as a displaced person, Poli fulfilled the required two years of internship at St. Joseph's Hospital, and passed her medical exams. Soon after, through friends, Polina met Paul whom she married in January 1952. Polina studied anaesthesia which she practiced at St Joseph's Hospital from the 1950's until she retired in 1980. The Sisters had also asked, and Poli happily agreed to being the medical co-ordinator at Mt. St. Mary's Hospital during the 1960's and 70's. Polina was an accomplished artist, she loved gardening, skating (until her later 80's) and travelling with Paul. She was a loving mom; spending many hours with Steve and Denyse in the backyard playing badminton, going to the beach, swimming at Shawnigan Lake. Mom was incredibly energetic, very social, and she had a way of making each person feel special.



Polina is survived by son Stephen, daughter Denyse (Mike) and granddaughter Song Fei. She is also fondly remembered by Beverly who lived with and helped Poli and Paul for many years and continued to help Poli until her passing. Thank you to all the nurses of 6th floor VGH who cared for Polina with such gentleness and respect; and to hospitalist Dr Elizabeth C , and Dr. R Shepherd.



We will miss you forever mom and you will be forever in our hearts.



"Ya tebya, lyublyu moya dorogaya mama!"



Polina's celebration of life with be held at: Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday October 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm

