POWER, Chesley George May 20 1937 - February 3, 2015 A long, long time ago We can still remember How by your presence you could make us smile And how we wish we could have the chance to sit, and laugh, and sing and dance And we'd all be so happy for a while Dear Dad, we still love you and miss you everyday and are so grateful for everything you gave us, Love your wife Helen, and your children, Ben, Jennifer (Bill), Rosanne (Dave), Fred, Angela (Brad), Carolyn (Max), and grandchildren, Kristopher, Marissa, Darroch, Michaela, Marcus, Wesley, Joshua and Dylan





