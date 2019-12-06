Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Primrose Allison Wood. View Sign Obituary

WOOD, Primrose Allison (nee Harper) April 5, 1929 - November 28, 2019 GONE That is Mom's obituary. The family would like to add a bit more: A loving and giving wife, mother and grandmother and a good friend to many others. Family and friends were what mattered most to Mom. Prim's smile would light up any room she walked into. Her laughter and wit enriched all she met. The many organizations she was part of are better today for the tireless work Mom dedicated to those groups. She will be missed, but remembered dearly by all of us. We invite you to join with the family to celebrate a great life lived. Celebration of Life at Victoria Alliance Church, 1792 Townley Ave, Victoria at 1:30 pm on December 14, 2019. Reception to follow at Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club, 2190 Harlow Drive (Carnarvon Park) at 3:00 pm. Bright colours and fascinators encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (





WOOD, Primrose Allison (nee Harper) April 5, 1929 - November 28, 2019 GONE That is Mom's obituary. The family would like to add a bit more: A loving and giving wife, mother and grandmother and a good friend to many others. Family and friends were what mattered most to Mom. Prim's smile would light up any room she walked into. Her laughter and wit enriched all she met. The many organizations she was part of are better today for the tireless work Mom dedicated to those groups. She will be missed, but remembered dearly by all of us. We invite you to join with the family to celebrate a great life lived. Celebration of Life at Victoria Alliance Church, 1792 Townley Ave, Victoria at 1:30 pm on December 14, 2019. Reception to follow at Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club, 2190 Harlow Drive (Carnarvon Park) at 3:00 pm. Bright colours and fascinators encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation ( heartandstroke.ca ) in Mom's name. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close