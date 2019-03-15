Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pritam Singh Takhar. View Sign

TAKHAR, Pritam Singh Born February 25, 1912 in VPO Shankar, Punjab, India, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 9, 2019. Pritam immigrated to Victoria in 1960, where he lived a vibrant, active, healthy life. Upon arrival he worked at the Plumper Bay Saw Mill for 17 years. After his retirement, he continued to live an active life, where he went daily to town to socialize with his friends. His 107 years of life truly defined the word extraordinary. He will be deeply missed by his children Amarjit (Kulwant) Takhar, Jagir (Jagtar) Samra, Balbir (Harbhajan) Dosanjh, nephew Mahinder (Kulbir) Takhar, 13 grandchildren and their respective spouses and 27 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the Victoria Handy Dart for their support and care in transporting Pritam to town every day. The Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 17 at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr, Victoria at 11:30am. Following this service, a prayer service and lunch will be held at the Sikh Temple KDS, 1210 Topaz Ave.





4665 Falaise Drive

Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4

(250) 385-4465 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019

