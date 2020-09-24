1/1
Prudence A. ROWE
October 23, 1923 - September 19, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Prudence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROWE , Prudence A. (nee Stephenson) October 23, 1923 ? September 19, 2020

Prudence Rowe (nee Stephenson) passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2020.

She was a graduate of the RJH school of nursing. She worked in the operating room and later on came back to work in the NICU. She was instrumental in the preservation of the RJH chapel.

Mom was an active beekeeper as well as volunteering with the costume museum.

Mom loved the ocean with her favourite spots being Clover Point/ Dallas Rd. She loved long drives taking in Mount Tolmie and the scenic waterfront. She is survived by her children, Susan, Paul, Heather, and John as well as 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

dignitymemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Colonist from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved