ROWE , Prudence A. (nee Stephenson) October 23, 1923 ? September 19, 2020Prudence Rowe (nee Stephenson) passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2020.She was a graduate of the RJH school of nursing. She worked in the operating room and later on came back to work in the NICU. She was instrumental in the preservation of the RJH chapel.Mom was an active beekeeper as well as volunteering with the costume museum.Mom loved the ocean with her favourite spots being Clover Point/ Dallas Rd. She loved long drives taking in Mount Tolmie and the scenic waterfront. She is survived by her children, Susan, Paul, Heather, and John as well as 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.