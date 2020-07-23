It is with deep sorrow and heavy, heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Pyarali (Peter) Lalani the patriarch of the Lalani Family on July 17, 2020. Peter had become weak over the last few years and succumbed after a fall. He passed peacefully on his older son, Anish's, lap. Peter is survived by his wife Laila, son's Anish and Arif, daughter-in-law Naila and grandchildren Nikhael, Alyssa, Serena and Kyle.



To say that Peter was larger than life is an understatement. Kind and generous his entire life. If you need a dollar Peter would offer you ten. Peter was more than willing to help family and friends through any sort of predicament not just with words but through action. That was just who he was. Peter loved his business, Lalani's Appliance Centre which he established in 1984 and operated business until 2009. When not working, Peter loved golf and loved to socialize. His passion for golf originated in Uganda where Peter was a Club Champion and had the original Jack Nicklaus designed by Slazenger golf clubs that he ordered from the United States and had them shipped to Uganda so he could enjoy his passion. His friends and family knew he was always the life of the party and surrounded himself with individuals that remained long lasting friends to this day. Not through obligation but through wanting to spend time with the "larger than life Peter".



Peter was a self-made man and as patriarch would do anything to care for his family. Born in Mbarara Uganda Peter owned a bicycle/electronic store while Laila owned a custom women's clothing store. In 1972, during the Idi Amin crisis, along with the thousands exiting, the family left Uganda and landed in Kitchener-Waterloo. A generous and most amazing family, Mr. and Mrs. Cressman, who owned a farm helped the Lalani family get adjusted to a new life in Canada. Peter then worked with immigration Canada to help settle other families who were also coming to Ontario. Peter's first job in Canada was working at UniRoyal Tire Factory while Laila worked at Zenith Television Factory. From there the family made their way to Calgary and ultimately to Victoria in 1978. Working for Furniture Centre and then Jubilee Building Supplies, Peter made the bold decision to open his own business while having a large credit card debt and no money in the bank account to start in the basement of Standard Furniture on Yates Street. Lalani's Appliance Centre was well known to all in Victoria. Family owned and operated, Peter and his sons built the store to achieve tremendous success with an amazing sales and warehouse team. While missing Uganda and his "old life with friends and family", Peter never lost sight of the enormous generosity and support that Canada had given to the family. We are Canadian.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks to consider making donations to the Victoria World Partnership Walk. This organization continues to support developing countries establishing programs for women to run their own business and communities to get the bare necessities of water and food.



