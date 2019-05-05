Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Queenie Haddow. View Sign Obituary

HADDOW, Queenie On April 16th, 2019 Queenie passed away at the age of 103, the last of 9 siblings. Born and raised on the prairies, she left school after grade 8 to help with the struggles of the depression. After moving to Victoria she had quite a varied career from welder at VMD during the war, ending as matron at the Royal Jubilee Nurses Residence. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening, sewing, her projects, animals, friends and family. She will be remembered by her son Trevor (Shirley) and granddaughters Kim and Erin (Jesse). Many thanks to all her care givers, as she could be quite at test. There will be a family service.





HADDOW, Queenie On April 16th, 2019 Queenie passed away at the age of 103, the last of 9 siblings. Born and raised on the prairies, she left school after grade 8 to help with the struggles of the depression. After moving to Victoria she had quite a varied career from welder at VMD during the war, ending as matron at the Royal Jubilee Nurses Residence. Throughout her life she enjoyed gardening, sewing, her projects, animals, friends and family. She will be remembered by her son Trevor (Shirley) and granddaughters Kim and Erin (Jesse). Many thanks to all her care givers, as she could be quite at test. There will be a family service. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from May 5 to May 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close