QUILLEVERE, Françoise Marie (née Le Loarer) August 2, 1930 - May 27, 2019 Françoise passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones at Oak Bay Lodge. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, François (July 2018) and her beloved sister Yvonne (in France April 2019). She will be lovingly remembered by her children Maryvonne (Peter), Dominique (Andy), Philippe, Christine (Gary), Thérèse (Robb), Geneviève (Charles), grandchildren Adrien (Brie), Alexis, Allistar, Carrie (Travis), Hannah, Natalie, Elyse, Kelvin, Trevor, Brendan, Diana as well as great-grandchildren Harrison and Oliver. She also leaves behind her younger brother René and nephews in France. Born in Brittany, she met and married François in Paris before immigrating to Victoria in 1956 along with their 2 eldest daughters. Françoise was a very talented woman. She was an accomplished seamstress, cook, knitter and photographer. Later in life, after staying home to raise her children, she went out into the community to work as a caregiver. She excelled at this job as she found great joy in helping others. Special thanks go to the Cridge Senior Centre and Oak Bay Lodge for the dedicated and compassionate care provided in the final years of her life. A Mass dedicated in Françoise's memory will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 1:30 pm at Église St. Jean Baptiste, 307 Richmond Ave, Victoria. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







