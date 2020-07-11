MAULSBY, Quinn Harrison Quinn passed away unexpectedly, at home, on June 27, 2020. Quinn was born and raised in Victoria, BC and is survived by his loving parents Leanne (Plensky) and Cliff Maulsby, and his younger brother Austin. He is also survived by his grandparents Tom and Judy Plensky as well as his Aunts Debbie (Gord) Cawthorne, Connie (Ray) Steel, Kim (Remco) Dalmaijer and his Uncle Steven Reiber. Quinn was studying computer science at Camosun College. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing his guitar and video games. He was also ready with a quick pun and a big hug. He loved his Mom's home cooking and snowboarding with his Dad. A Memorial Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1:00 pm. *Anyone planning on attending should first contact the family as space is limited due to social distancing guidelines* All are welcome to join via Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC SPCA 3150 Napier Ln, Victoria BC, V8T 4V5. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.