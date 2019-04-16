Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Alan HEDLEY. View Sign

Born in Vancouver in 1940, Alan succumbed to cancer in Victoria Hospice on April 8th, 2019, at the age of 78.







He was a distinguished Professor of Sociology at the University of Victoria for 35 years. He enjoyed teaching, was popular with students and colleagues, and regretted having to leave ("they fired me!") in the last year of mandatory retirement at UVic. His subsequent week-long Vancouver and Gulf Island walkabouts at the beginning of each fall term lasted for nearly ten years.







Alan received his BA and MA in Sociology from the University of BC, and earned his PhD at the University of Oregon. During his career, he wrote two books, made numerous academic contributions to textbooks and journals, and delivered papers at Conferences all over the world. One of Alan's proudest professional accomplishments was the creation of a graduate tuition bursary for women in less-developed countries, based on the premise that educating women benefits all society. In 1995, he convinced then-President David Strong to incorporate this award into UVic's donations programme, where it continues as the "Women in Development Graduate Bursary."



Generous and compassionate, Alan supported over 30 causes, including local and international anti-poverty charities and environmental organizations. He could not pass a homeless person without helping, and in the words of one charity director, was "a great humanitarian with a giant heart and an infectious enthusiasm for life." Alan was the grandson of Robert Rist Hedley, after whom the town of Hedley, BC was named, and took a specific personal interest in supporting the Hedley Museum there.



Predeceased by his parents and step-daughter Jennifer Carswell, Alan is survived by his wife Darby Carswell, sons Brendan (Magaly) and Joel, grandsons Nik and Alex, step-daughter Beth Carswell-Argüelles (Gabriel), grandchildren Mateo and Louisa, sister Joslin Kobylka, and family members Kelly Sangha and Travis Goodwin. This warm, kind man with a unique sense of humour will be missed by all who knew him.



The family is very grateful for the gentle, compassionate care at Victoria Hospice. At Alan's request, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Women in Development Graduate Bursary at the University of Victoria.

