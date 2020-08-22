HAWKINS, R. David 1939 - 2020 David Hawkins, loving husband, father, brother and friend died last month after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. David was a good and honest man who worked steadily all his life to provide his children with a safe and supportive, home. He was a bright and talented man who sailed through University and then spent six years in Nova Scotia as a Chief Librarian, following which he worked as a research librarian for the City of Scarborough, Ontario, until his retirement. ln his spare time he loved to golf with his son Mathew (who taught him how to play!). ln addition he helped achieve his daughter Colette's dream of horse ownership which meant moving into the country, building stables and maintaining a 12 acre farm. Also leaves granddaughters Samantha and Evette and great granddaughters Kayleigh and Leia. David could be quick tempered at times but had a ready sense of humour, never held a grudge, and always told those closest to him how much he loved them. ln the last dozen years of his life David and his wife Patricia relocated to Victoria (a long held ambition). As David gradually grew more confused it became evident that he had Alzheimer's disease, yet he struggled hard to maintain his independence until the last couple of years of his life. He died in his sleep on the evening of July 20th after having spent many final hours with the company of his wife. David was much loved and thus much missed.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store