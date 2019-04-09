David, born January 25th, 1953 in Cranbrook, BC passed away peacefully on March 23rd, 2019 in Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria BC.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. "David" Main.
David was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Veronica Main, his brother Ronald, and his nephew Colin Main.
A caring, sweet and gentle man, he will be missed by his brothers, Victor (Norah), Ken (Linda) and sister Gloria; nieces and nephews Tony, Lisa, Teresa, Steve and Marissa; and several great-nieces and nephews.
He will be remembered and missed by his many friends. His family would like to thank all the people who brought joy and caring into Dave's life.
A memorial service celebrating his life and spirit will be held Wednesday, April 17th, 2019, 1-3 PM
Community Living Victoria
3861 Cedar Hill Cross Road, Victoria, B.C.
[email protected]
Published in The Times Colonist from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019